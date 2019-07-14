TODAY |

Sunday: Tim and Tamati’s baby journey

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand

Tūtānekai Smith-Coffey was born in the early hours of Wednesday July 10th, 2019.

His name, stems from one of the Te Arawa tribe’s most famous love stories between Hinemoa and Tūtānekai, who battled adversity to be together.

And this story is not too far from the truth for these two, or three, who have battled to produce their little miracle.

The baby was carried by a surrogate, Natasha Dalziel, the pregnancy announced earlier this year at Auckland's Big Gay Out.

Tim and Tamati who had a civil union in 2011, have been together for over 10 years.

Tamati Coffey is a former TV weatherman, winner of Dancing with the Stars and these days, MP for Waiariki. The love of his life is Tim Smith, a former music teacher from Northern England.

Together they're known as TimTam.

But becoming a parent for a gay male is not easy even though there are laws against discrimination.

For starters biology is not on their side.

So Tamati and Tim needed to find an egg to fertilise and a surrogate to carry it.

There are strict rules - it takes a special person to be a surrogate.

“To basically write-off a year of their life so that they can carry for you. And that's a huge commitment for anybody,” Tamati says.

Surrogacy in New Zealand is DIY. You have to find a surrogate yourself, and mum Natasha doesn’t get paid a cent.

“No not a single thing. I had been saving, because I'm a solo mum I need to make sure that I can financially support my babies,” she says.

Tamati and Tim now had all ingredients to make a family with IVF, seven eggs fertilised by Tamati and seven by Tim.

One of those was placed into Natasha and it grew.

Tim is the biological father, but, Tamati says, “we”ll both take on that role.”

Slightly nervous, but proud about announcing the news, the pair were mindful of potential backlash.

“When you grow up gay, you become quite resilient and you become quite used to hearing the hate. And isn't that awful that we just kind of accept it, but actually, we knew that it was, it would come, and it arrived,” says Tamati.

“There are the devout hard core Christians that think that, you know, God made Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve,” he says.

“Some people I've seen online, they say that it's child abuse two guys bringing up a baby,” adds Tim. 

And their response?

“I challenge with love, that's what I do. I never, I very rarely get angry. Like, Tim sometimes shoots from the hip, though, and that's the yin yang that we have in our relationship,” says Tamati.

The entire process is costing the pair around $40,000. And the baby is still not theirs after he’s born. They have to adopt the baby from Natasha who is the baby’s legal guardian.

She is however going to stay in their world and has agreed to breastfeed baby Tūtānekai for six months.

She doesn’t live with the boys but only an hour away, she’s committed to the journey.

Watch the full SUNDAY story in the video above.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Former TV personality and Labour MP Tamati Coffey and partner Tim Smith have become dads for the first time but the path to fatherhood for gay male couples is not an easy one. They say it takes a village to raise a child, well it’s taken a village to make this one. Sunday has been alongside Tamati and Tim, their surrogate and egg donor from go to whoa through the up and downs on their journey to start a family. Source: Sunday
More From
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:04
An internal memo leaked to 1 NEWS reveals supermarkets are removing products defaced with protest stickers.
Vegan vigilantes defacing meat products a concern for supermarkets
2
Beth Chapman died last month after battling cancer in Hawaii, where the family lived. Her funeral services will be livestreamed Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Funeral held for Beth Chapman of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter'
3
Tepai Moeroa of the Eels celebrates after winning the match against the Rabbitohs during Day 2 of the NRL Auckland Nines Rugby League Tournament, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 7 February 2016. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz
'Bring the Bledisloe back where it belongs' - Eels NRL player lists his goals after signing with Australian Rugby
4
Appropriately for a club with such a rich Kiwi history, there was a special tribute for Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith.
Cameron Smith gets special tribute haka from Storm's Kiwi contingent after his 400th NRL game
5
Lockie Ferguson waves to supporters. New Zealand Black Caps v India. ICC Cricket World Cup semi final match. Old Trafford Cricket ground, Manchester UK. Wednesday 10 July 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Kiwi fans on edge of seats as Black Caps poised to battle England for World Cup
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:15
Lockie Ferguson waves to supporters. New Zealand Black Caps v India. ICC Cricket World Cup semi final match. Old Trafford Cricket ground, Manchester UK. Wednesday 10 July 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Kiwi fans on edge of seats as Black Caps poised to battle England for World Cup

One person dies in crash that closes SH1 near Whangārei

Car driven on wrong side of Auckland motorway before crashing - police

Man, 23, charged with murder of Taihape man