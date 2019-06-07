Sunday presenter Miriamo Kamo 'engaged with the earth' after switching to zero-waste lifestyle

TVNZ1's Sunday reporter and presenter Miriamo Kamo says she's "engaged with the earth" after going waste free.

With polluted waterways, overflowing landfill and melting ice in Antarctica, Kamo wanted to trial just how hard it is to make the switch to an eco-friendly lifestyle.

She told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, ahead of her story on Sunday this weekend, about how the journey has changed her life.

"Suddenly I'm engaged with the earth, I'm engaged with people, taking more care and being more mindful," Kamo said.

"Now, we're five months in. It was only meant to be one month but I couldn't stop."

Kamo says most people like the convenience of buying from a traditional supermarket or store, but it was "really sobering" to see how much waste is produced going that route.

Her tips for people wanting to join the journey were to be prepared and enjoy looking for alternatives, like growing your own produce or going to community gardens.

"It puts you on a journey of finding replacements."