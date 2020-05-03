TODAY |

SUNDAY: NZ doctor who helped fight SARS pandemic in Hong Kong shares lessons learned

Source:  Sunday

It’s an extraordinary, untold story of Kiwi courage.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dr Tom Buckley risked his life to save others alongside 60 medical staff who became infected. Source: Sunday

When the deadly coronavirus called SARS broke out in Hong Kong, in one hospital alone, more than 60 medical staff became infected.

Dunedin-born Dr Tom Buckley stepped into that ICU, risking his life to save others, and alerted the world to a pandemic.

Saluted by the Hong Kong government for his outstanding achievement, he’s back in New Zealand and wants to share the lessons he learned and what he thinks the nation needs to do next.

For the full Sunday interview, watch the video above.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Missing Timaru girl found 'safe and well'
2
Beachgoers and builders in the firing line amid warning of 'concerning' Level 3 breaches
3
Emotional scenes as friends, colleagues lay flowers for woman killed in Auckland
4
Only two new Covid-19 cases today, but Dr Bloomfield warns 'concerning behaviours' could extend Level 3
5
Simon Bridges holds steady on leaving Level 3 but health experts disagree
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Multiple emergency call outs in Wellington as surface flooding hits region
01:47

Simon Bridges holds steady on leaving Level 3 but health experts disagree
01:56

Beachgoers and builders in the firing line amid warning of 'concerning' Level 3 breaches

Canterbury fishers rescued by helicopter after trips go seriously wrong