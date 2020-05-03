SUNDAY: NZ doctor who helped fight SARS pandemic in Hong Kong shares lessons learned

It’s an extraordinary, untold story of Kiwi courage.

Your playlist will load after this ad

When the deadly coronavirus called SARS broke out in Hong Kong, in one hospital alone, more than 60 medical staff became infected.

Dunedin-born Dr Tom Buckley stepped into that ICU, risking his life to save others, and alerted the world to a pandemic.

Saluted by the Hong Kong government for his outstanding achievement, he’s back in New Zealand and wants to share the lessons he learned and what he thinks the nation needs to do next.