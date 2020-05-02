Sunday: The Kiwi doctor who helped formalise PPE during the SARS epidemic in Hong Kong

He walked into a Hong Kong war zone, New Zealander Dr Tom Buckley.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Every senior staff member around him at a hospital in Hong Kong had become infected by the deadly Coronavirus SARS.

Back then in 2003, Tom formalised a process that cut contamination, now known as PPE.

It changed everything in Hong Kong. Once Tom’s protocols were in place no more staff were infected.

His actions were later commended by the Hong Kong government.

Now back living in New Zealand he thinks we need to be better prepared for the chance of a Covid-19 surge.