TODAY |

Sunday: Beautiful island town finding hope through tragic loss

Matt Chisholm, Sunday Reporter
Source:  Sunday

It’s a coastal oasis uniquely isolated and close to the city of Tauranga – Matakana Island. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sunday reporter Matt Chisholm went and visited the locals on Matakana Island to hear their story about a community, strong on love but also suffering loss. Source: Sunday

This tight-knit Māori community lead what most of us would see as an idyllic island life, free from modern stresses.

It's a place local iwi Ngai Te Rangi have called home for centuries.

But last year this community was torn apart and the 200 people who live there have been left reeling.

Sunday reporter Matt Chisholm went and visited the locals to hear their story about a community, strong on love but also suffering loss. 

Source: TVNZ

Watch the full story above.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Matt Chisholm
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Hurricanes coach John Plumtree to be All Blacks' assistant coach under Ian Foster
2
Auckland tenants ordered to pay $2k after illicit swimming pool turns backyard into a 'bog'
3
'One of the larger storms we've seen this year' - Heavy rain, gale-force winds forecast for South Island
4
Pakistan cricket stars eat dinner with Indian taxi driver in Australia after he refuses to let them pay for fare
5
Death toll from Samoan measles crisis rises to 48 as total number of cases soar
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Kaikōura curbs freedom camping ahead of summer

Death toll from Samoan measles crisis rises to 48 as total number of cases soar

Witnesses sought by police after driver hits pedestrian in Auckland's Onehunga
03:25

Schools to get $700 a student to fix run down buildings, Jacinda Ardern announces