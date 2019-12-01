Sunday: Beautiful island town finding hope through tragic loss

It’s a coastal oasis uniquely isolated and close to the city of Tauranga – Matakana Island.

This tight-knit Māori community lead what most of us would see as an idyllic island life, free from modern stresses.

It's a place local iwi Ngai Te Rangi have called home for centuries.

But last year this community was torn apart and the 200 people who live there have been left reeling.

Sunday reporter Matt Chisholm went and visited the locals to hear their story about a community, strong on love but also suffering loss.

