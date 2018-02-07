 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Summer's not done with yet' – NIWA scientist says humid weather will return

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The recent cold and wet snap is not a signal that the Kiwi summer is over just yet, according to NIWA's principal scientist.

A cold wet snap had many fearing the end of the golden weather.
Source: Breakfast

Speaking with TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning Chris Brandolino says there is no need for sun worshippers around the country to panic.

Check the forecast in your region on the 1 NEWS NOW weather page

"Summer's not done with by any stretch of the imagination, cool snaps happen, this is one of them," he said.

Mr Brandolino also says the humid weather is set to return to the upper North Island by Friday.

The rest of the summer is looking warm, but will also have higher than average rainfall for many areas of the country.

While the weather can be hard to predict, one thing for sure is that there will always be something for people to complain about when it comes to New Zealand's forecast.

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:06
1
A huge building was filmed collapsing during the quake, narrowing missing a lucky taxi driver.

Dozens trapped in collapsed hotel after powerful 6.4 earthquake smashes east coast of Taiwan

00:23
2
The transport agency has released a shortlist of nine routes, affecting 400 homes altogether.

Hundreds of homes in path of new motorway planned for State Highway One north of Wellington

00:35
3
The Prime Minister was grateful for the gift - a wahakura basket which can help reduce the incidence of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

'Oh wow!' - Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford given flax wahakura kete for their child

01:05
4
Ruud Kleinpaste says aerosol fly sprays are not the answer.

'Numbers that come in will be greatly reduced' – bug man's top tip on how to avoid summer fly invasion

5
Missing dog Stormy

Police looking for dog Stormy, missing since fatal Waikato crash

11:15
Nigella visited the Breakfast studio before speaking engagements in Auckland and Christchurch.

'It doesn't need to be complicated' – superstar food writer Nigella Lawson on keeping it simple

Nigella visited the Breakfast studio before speaking engagements in Auckland and Christchurch.


02:13
Emily Clarke and her friends live in Wellington, so have been through a few quakes, but 'this one was definitely bigger'.

Watch: Kiwi speaks of the moment powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Taiwan - 'We didn't really know what to do'

Emily Clarke and friends were staying at a hostel in an area just out of Hualien when the quake struck.

00:06
A huge building was filmed collapsing during the quake, narrowing missing a lucky taxi driver.

Dozens trapped in collapsed hotel after powerful 6.4 earthquake smashes east coast of Taiwan

Two people are reportedly dead and more than 100 injured, with at least five buildings collapsed in the city of Hualien.

01:09
Kingi Tairua was at the front of the march, which involved about a dozen protesters.

Ngapuhi elder led away after small protest at Waitangi

Kingi Taurua had led a hikoi of about a dozen protesters on to the Marae, which at the time was hosting a church service.

01:39
Chief climate scientist Dr Sam Dean says the chances of storms like last month’s happening simply through natural variation is very low.

'This is just so unusual' - Big January storms due to climate change, NIWA scientist says

High sea surface temperatures in the Tasman Sea have contributed to the power of the storms, he said.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 