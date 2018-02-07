'Summer's not done with yet' – NIWA scientist says humid weather will return

The recent cold and wet snap is not a signal that the Kiwi summer is over just yet, according to NIWA's principal scientist.

Speaking with TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning Chris Brandolino says there is no need for sun worshippers around the country to panic.

"Summer's not done with by any stretch of the imagination, cool snaps happen, this is one of them," he said.

Mr Brandolino also says the humid weather is set to return to the upper North Island by Friday.

The rest of the summer is looking warm, but will also have higher than average rainfall for many areas of the country.