Summer takes a backseat as massive storm ravages much of the country

Summer has taken a backseat as a massive storm ravages many parts of the country, bringing down trees and causing evacuations as rain and gale-force winds strike.

This afternoon the Nelson Tasman Group Emergency Operations Centre was activated and evacuations have begun in the Monaco, Ruby Bay, Mapua, Collingwood and Nelson City areas.

Civil defence centres are available for displaced residents at Monaco, Mapua and Collingwood.

There are a number of road closures throughout the region, including Rocks Road (SH6), Takaka Hill and the Coastal Road around Ruby Bay.

Dramatic footage on social media shows water crashing through the Boathouse Cafe as waves lash the region.

The Greymouth CBD has been closed due to high winds, along with a number of schools.

Police are advising motorists to take extreme care along the Coastal Highway between Greymouth and Westport as trees have come down.

In the Buller District, a state of emergency was declared at 1pm on Thursday due to flooding - evacuations have taken place in low lying areas such as Snodgrass, Carters beach, Derby Street.

The water in some areas of the Buller District is now starting to recede, however it continues to rise in areas north of Westport.

Meanwhile, emergency services are being stretched in Dunedin - after dealing with a huge fire on Wednesday night, the prospect of flooding has led to sandbags being made available for residents to prevent flooding.

Civil Defence controller Sandy Graham says the city's emergency operations centre has been open since it began raining this morning. More than 60mm of rain is forecast between midday and 4pm.

The areas most likely to be affected by flooding are low-lying areas such as South Dunedin and Mosgiel. Heavy rain may also cause localised issues for the hill suburbs.

Snow is even being forecast for South Island alpine roads - where the MetService has issued a warning for the Lindis Pass and Crown Range Road. Around 1cm of wet snow could settle near the summits, it says.

In Queenstown, there is flooding on the Mt Aspiring Road. Earlier, part of Tamaki Drive in Auckland was closed after a king tide led to water flooding the road.

In Wellington, harbour ferry sailings have been cancelled because of high winds, train services are suspended between Porirua and Plimmerton, while seawall damage on the Kapiti Coast means trains will be replaced by buses.

Wellington City Council has received reports of trees blown down on Moana Road in Kelburn, a large pohutukawa on Para Street in Miramar, a large pine tree on Makara Road at Makara Beach. There's also a streetlight dangling on Orchy Crescent in Southgate.