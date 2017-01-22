Will it be a summer snowfall record? Cardrona gets a dumping of at least 20cm of snow

Summer activities have been cancelled at Cardrona after a huge dumping of snow brought by bad weather moving across the South Island.

The Cardrona Alpine Resort says more than 20cm of snow fell last night with more expected throughout today.

The MetService has forecast showed temperatures got as low as -3C overnight with a maximum of just 4C today.

Southerly gales up to 90km/h are also set to hit the resort, near Queenstown.

Usual summer activities, including biking, carting and tubing, have been cancelled for the day as snow continues to fall.

The resort posted photos of the piling snow on its Facebook page, questioning whether it could be a summer snowfall record.

The photo attracted thousands of likes and comments, including some suggesting ski season start early.