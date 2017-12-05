This summer set to officially be the hottest on record in New Zealand

With five days left of this summer, it's set to become New Zealand's hottest summer in history.

Summer (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

That's according to NIWA who say unless the remaining days of the season are "unprecedentdly cold" this summer will eclipse a record held for more than 80 years.

Until now, the hottest summer on record is 1934/35 where the temperature was 1.8°C above the 1981-2010 average. This summer is currently running at 2.3°C, 0.5°C above the previous record.

"This has been a striking feature on both a regional and global climate scale," NIWA meteorologist Ben Noll says.

"It began at the end of November last year and has now persisted for three months. There have been three distinct peaks when sea surface temperatures were between 2 to 4°C above average: mid-December, late January and mid-late February."

Mr Noll says there were even some sea surface temperatures six or seven degrees above average.

"This represented some of the largest ocean temperature anomalies anywhere in the world over the last several months."

NIWA principal climate scientist Dr Brett Mullan says the persistence of anticyclones and north-easterly winds have also been a feature of this summer.

Summer standouts so far