 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Summer rain provides some respite to Kiwi farmers

share

Source:

NZN

Rain over the summer holiday period has provided some respite to farmers over most of the country and slowed the volume of animals being sent to slaughter, underpinning prices, according to AgriHQ's January Sheep & Beef report.

Farmer uses quadbike to round up sheep.

Source: 1 NEWS

"Confidence in farmgate sheep and beef prices was waning in the fortnight leading up to Christmas, but the situation has stabilised since the holiday period," AgriHQ analyst Reece Brick says.

"Many areas of NZ that were struggling through an extended dry period received a significant volume of rain after Christmas and are now well poised for the coming weeks."

The impact of the rain is already being felt at the farmgate level, with supplies shrinking and demand lifting, which was pushing up some prices, he said.

The situation in January contrasted with December, when there was a backlog of cattle and sheep at processing plants extending beyond two weeks as farmers sought to offload stock due to dry weather, which had caused prices to fall, he said.

For the cattle market in the North Island, the contrast from a month ago couldn't be more extreme, with processors continuing to cut shifts and work part weeks at plants throughout the island as they struggled to procure stock, prompting some to lift their prices.

There were more buyers looking for store cattle than sellers looking to offload numbers, with activity in paddocks and stock yards at a lull, he said.

Lamb slaughter volumes are well down on usual and the mutton kill was also fairly subdued, he said.

The lack of lambs at saleyards had prompted some buyers to consider buying stock from the South Island, although transport costs meant there was "zero price advantage", Mr Brick said.

Related

Farming

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:07
1
The new track, announced by Racing Minister Winston Peters, will cost about $10mil.

Ardern says new $10m all-weather horse racing track will protect from 'significant' losses

00:20
2
The Kiwi artist won the best contemporary Christian music performance award.

Kiwi singer Brooke Fraser wins her first Grammy Award for Christian song


3

Light quake rumbles central New Zealand

4
Sign.

One dead and five in hospital after fiery crash near Queenstown

00:15
5
The son of ex-All Black Eroni made his presence known as NZ finished fifth in Sydney.

NZ rookie Caleb Clarke dazzles with stunning solo try against Fiji on sevens debut

00:20
The Kiwi artist won the best contemporary Christian music performance award.

LIVE: Grammy Awards kick off with Lorde nominated for Album of the Year

Watch the Grammy Awards live from New York City on TVNZ 2 today.


00:30
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

Karli Joll said it was her family's first time visiting Puheke Beach.


00:20

Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

A Glittery March for Consent was co-organised by Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller who had her breasts groped at the R&V Festival in Gisborne.

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.

00:25
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 