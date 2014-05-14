Summer rain provides some respite to Kiwi farmers

Rain over the summer holiday period has provided some respite to farmers over most of the country and slowed the volume of animals being sent to slaughter, underpinning prices, according to AgriHQ's January Sheep & Beef report.

Farmer uses quadbike to round up sheep. Source: 1 NEWS

"Confidence in farmgate sheep and beef prices was waning in the fortnight leading up to Christmas, but the situation has stabilised since the holiday period," AgriHQ analyst Reece Brick says.

"Many areas of NZ that were struggling through an extended dry period received a significant volume of rain after Christmas and are now well poised for the coming weeks."

The impact of the rain is already being felt at the farmgate level, with supplies shrinking and demand lifting, which was pushing up some prices, he said.

The situation in January contrasted with December, when there was a backlog of cattle and sheep at processing plants extending beyond two weeks as farmers sought to offload stock due to dry weather, which had caused prices to fall, he said.

For the cattle market in the North Island, the contrast from a month ago couldn't be more extreme, with processors continuing to cut shifts and work part weeks at plants throughout the island as they struggled to procure stock, prompting some to lift their prices.

There were more buyers looking for store cattle than sellers looking to offload numbers, with activity in paddocks and stock yards at a lull, he said.

Lamb slaughter volumes are well down on usual and the mutton kill was also fairly subdued, he said.