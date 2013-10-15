Summer peak keeps Christchurch firefighters on high alert

Christchurch firefighters are on high alert with over a month of summer left and hotter conditions yet to come.

Fire engine Source: 1 NEWS

A restricted fire season has been in place across Christchurch City, Selwyn, Hurunui and Waimakariri districts since early December.

"People need to be reminded that February is normally the warmest and most settled month of summer here in Canterbury," says Christchurch and Selwyn Districts principal rural fire officer Darrin Woods.

A climate outlook, published by Niwa, shows that temperatures are likely to be above average for coastal Canterbury over the next three months.

Mr Woods said any days with warmer temperatures and strong winds have the potential to "support significant fires".

This comes after several wildfires broke out on Thursday, including in West Melton and on the Port Hills above Cass Bay, which were fanned by high winds.

"The prompt and effective actions of ground crews - supported by multiple helicopters - kept these fires to a relatively small size, and prevented any significant damage to properties," Mr Woods said.