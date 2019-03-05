TODAY |

This summer was New Zealand's third warmest on record, NIWA says

This summer has been New Zealand’s third warmest summer on record, according to NIWA.

Today, NIWA released its Summer Climate Summary that shows above average sea temperatures around New Zealand’s coastline were the main contributor to the warmer than average summer.

The warmest summer on record was 2017/18 and the second warmest was 1934/35.

Summer got off to an unsettled start this year with frequent thunderstorms and heavy rain which caused slips and flooding around Christmas time.

The latter part of summer saw extremely dry conditions throughout the country in Northland, Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Manawatu-Whanganui, Taranaki, Tasman and Nelson.

There is currently a drought in Nelson, Tasman and Buller.

The highest temperatures of summer were in the Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Coromandel.

The top temperature of summer went to Hanmer Forest with 38.4ᵒC on January 31 – the warmest on record.

Hamilton and Tauranga went for 36 days straight without rain, experiencing their third longest dry spell on record. Nelson had a dry spell of 40 days, it’s fourth longest on record.

The heatwave from Australia also led to prolonged hot conditions throughout much of New Zealand to the end of January.

Several regions across the country had record or near record high daily maximum and minimum summer temperatures during this time.



Bay of Islands (file picture).
Bay of Islands (file picture). Source: istock.com
