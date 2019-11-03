TODAY |

Summer heat hits many parts of New Zealand in spring

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Weather News


It may be spring but summer weather has already arrived in most parts of New Zealand.

Many regions across the country baked in temperatures above 30 degrees today.

Dunedin got off to a particularly hot start - it was 24 degrees there at 3.00am.

Beachgoers in Mt Maunganui got a head start on their summer tans in 28 degree heat.

Cricketers played in the Hastings heat during temperatures of 31 degrees.

It was slightly higher in Canterbury at 32 degrees, 100 litres of gelato being sold at one shop.

Further south, Clyde and Windsor have already broken their November temperature records - a sweltering 32.5 and 30.8 degrees respectively.

But with the heat comes added danger.

With winds also high in Central Otago there's a total fire ban in the area until at least Monday, with restrictions for the rest of the region.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Many regions baked in temperatures above 30 degrees and November records are set to be broken. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
England players and fans blasted for post-match actions after losing RWC final
2
One last laugh: Despite Kieran Read's best attempts to stop him, Steve Hansen gets media chortling with final zinger
3
Ninety-year-old woman severely beaten during home invasion in Levin - police
4
Summer heat hits many parts of New Zealand in spring
5
'He'll hit me if I get gushy' - Ian Foster shares moment with Steve Hansen after tribute to departing coach
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One person seriously injured in crash between vehicle and bike on SH1 in Horowhenua

00:19

Speedway racer unable to compete after theft of $30,000 worth of bikes in Auckland overnight

Person injured in crash between truck and pedestrian in Northland dies

Jacinda Ardern, in Thailand for East Asia Summit, downplays prospect of trade breakthrough