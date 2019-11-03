Summer heat hits many parts of New Zealand in spring



It may be spring but summer weather has already arrived in most parts of New Zealand.

Many regions across the country baked in temperatures above 30 degrees today.

Dunedin got off to a particularly hot start - it was 24 degrees there at 3.00am.

Beachgoers in Mt Maunganui got a head start on their summer tans in 28 degree heat.

Cricketers played in the Hastings heat during temperatures of 31 degrees.

It was slightly higher in Canterbury at 32 degrees, 100 litres of gelato being sold at one shop.

Further south, Clyde and Windsor have already broken their November temperature records - a sweltering 32.5 and 30.8 degrees respectively.

But with the heat comes added danger.