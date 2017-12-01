Summer comes with an army of bugs and critters – so how can you deal with them?

As summer approaches, so does an army of bugs and critters but Bugman Ruud Kleinpaste says you "don't want to rid your property of all its insects."

Speaking on TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme this morning, Mr Kleinpaste said it is going to be a hot and dry summer and doesn't know what impact it will have on insects.

When asked about pesky house flies, he said there are a few measures that people can do so they won't fly into homes.

"They hate wind so if you have got a lot of hedges around your house, they’ll shelter in there and if you open your windows on lurid side of the house you will find that that is where the flies are, resting on the walls and coming in," the Bugman said.

"So open your windows on the windy side.

"Put some screens on your windows and you can still have them open.