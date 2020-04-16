TODAY |

Summary: What Level 3 will look like

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced how restrictions will ease when NZ comes off Covid-19 Alert Level 4 and moves to Level 3.

Here are the main points:

Bubbles can be expanded "a small amount"
Some businesses can get up and running but must remain contactless
Bars, cafes, restaurants and malls must remain closed
Food delivery, drive through and online shopping can begin
Early childhood centres and schools will be available up to Year 10 only
Funerals, tangi, weddings allowed with a maximum of 10 people
Travel restrictions remain but move from local to regional

No decision has yet been made on when NZ will go to Level 3 - Cabinet is due to review that on Monday, April 20.

The Level 4 lockdown is currently set to continue until at least 11.59pm on wednesday, April 22.

The PM has set out how restrictions will ease when we come out of Level 4.

