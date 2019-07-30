Suits actor Rick Hoffman, All Blacks to star in Air New Zealand safety video

TODAY |

Suits actor Rick Hoffman is hitting the scenes again, this time thousands of feet in the air, as Air New Zealand today announced he will feature in its next safety video.

Just like in Suits, Hoffman plays a lawyer, but this time it will be in the rugby themed video alongside a star-studded Kiwi cast.

It comes after the actor first visited New Zealand in 2017 and took to Twitter praising Air New Zealand as being "by far the most accommodating" airline in the world, and "insisting" on being its next spokesperson.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Matty McLean wasn’t also the biggest fan of the hip-hop inspired inflight video – “I hate it”. Source: Breakfast

Hoffman says Air New Zealand’s reputation for making engaging safety videos was a huge drawcard to being involved.

"Kiwis are the nicest, friendliest, most laid-back crew. Air New Zealand has the most human customer service I’ve ever experienced – they’re incredible."

Read more: 'This is just embarrassing' - Breakfast's Hayley Holt agrees with Shane Jones' scathing criticism of new Air NZ safety video

Several All Blacks including coach Steve Hansen and captain Kieran Read, actor Cliff Curtis, former Black Ferns captain Fiao’o Fa’amausili and members of the renowned 1987 All Blacks squad, along with former Wallabies Captain George Gregan will also feature in the video out Thursday.

Earlier this year the airline pulled its It's Kiwi Safety video after widespread criticism.

In November, MP Shane Jones called it "a juvenile mish mash that trivialises safety" and "a lame attempt at entertainment."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Air NZ released a behind the scene look at the video which features the star as a lawyer. Source: 1 NEWS
