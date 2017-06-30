Suicide rate among Māori men rises to highest in decade

The suicide rate among Māori men rose to almost 32 per 100,000 in 2016 - more than double the non-Māori male rate.

Ministry of Health figures showed there were 31.7 suicides per 100,000 Māori males in 2016, up from 25.6 per 100,000 the preceding year. The figure is the highest rate in the previous decade and more than twice that of the non-Māori male rate of 14.3 per 100,000.

The rate for Māori women and girls fell slightly from 11.2 to 10.1 per 100,000 in 2016, but was still just over double the non-Māori female rate of 4.9 per 100,000.

New Zealand's overall suicide numbers also reached a 10-year high in 2016 with 553 people dying by suicide, up from 529 in 2015.

Suicide prevention worker Rongomaitawhiri Ah-Ching said a lack of connection was contributing to the high rate of suicide for Māori males.

"To put it down to one thing, it would definitely be connection and connection to who they are and to people and to places, and it comes down to whakapapa as well not knowing who they are," she said.

Source: TVNZ

Ms Ah-Ching said Māori communities needed to find their own solutions to the problem.

Tio Sewell, the programme leader for Māori suicide prevention centre Te Au, said Māori suicide rates were higher than non-Māori across all demographic groups.

"Māori deaths by suicide run at double the rate of that of the New Zealand numbers in general, so when we talk about the crisis in terms of suicide in this country, actually where the issue that needs to be dealt is Māori," he said.

Mr Sewell said the government should help local organisations reduce suicide rates in their area.

Māori Council executive director Matthew Tukaki said the figures showed the previous government had failed New Zealanders during its nine years in office and the current government was at risk of doing the same.

Mr Tukaki, a former chair of Suicide Prevention Australia, said there was still no national suicide prevention strategy or plan to replace one that expired in 2016 and meanwhile Māori suicide rates were rising.

"They have increased year on year for the last several years and the government once again has no plan for our people and they seem to shy away from wanting to fund anything we put forward," he said.

Health Minister David Clark told Morning Report the government had set aside money in the Budget for suicide prevention initiatives and responses, in particular counselling for bereaved families.

"There's also some money set aside to improve emergency service responses in the emergency departments in our hospitals, which have around 15,000 people with mental health distress showing up every year," he said.

"Certainly the prevention stuff for families ... is something that's been called for for a long time because those who have been exposed to suicide are some of the most at risk.

"There's also some money set aside for media response services, family and whānau suicide prevention information and, Māori and pacific cultural response and suicide prevention initiatives ... that money is being set aside and will be described in more detail and worked through with the suicide strategy that's coming out."

Dr Clark said the government was working on delivering the suicide prevention plan.