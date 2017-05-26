 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Suggestion of compulsory vaccination is 'abhorrent' - anti-vax campaigner

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The organiser of screenings of a controversial anti-vaccination film says suggestions that vaccination should become compulsory are "abhorrent".

Tricia Cheel held another public screening of Vaxxed last night, days after Dr Lance O'Sullivan interrupted a Kaitaia screening.
Source: Breakfast

Tricia Cheel has been running screenings of Vaxxed in Northland this week, including one screening in Kaitaia on Monday which was interrupted by Dr Lance O'Sullivan, who vehemently opposes the anti-vaccination movement.

Dr O'Sullivan, the 2014 New Zealander of the Year for this work in public health, is now suggesting that vaccination is made compulsory.

Dr O'Sullivan says taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place being at a screening of 'Vaxxed' in Kaitaia.
Source: 1 NEWS

However, Ms Cheel is sticking to her guns and says she disagrees strongly.

"The idea of compulsory vaccination is abhorrent to so many people and it destroys our freedom of choice," she said.

Hilary Barry and Jack Tame give their two cents to the screening of an anti-vaccination movie.
Source: Breakfast

The topic of vaccination has been widely discussed this week following Dr O'Sullivan's actions, with many parties weighing in on the debate.

Related

Health

01:59
The 2014 New Zealander of the year’s protest has reignited debate.

Autism NZ weighs into vaccination debate sparked by doctor's protest at film
02:59
The 2014 NZer of the year made the comments at a Kaitaia screening of the film Vaxxed

Dr Lance O’Sullivan blasts anti-vaccination gathering: 'Your presence here will cause babies to die'
02:11
The former NZer of the Year stunned guests by jumping on stage mid-film to explain why it was wrong – and dangerous.

Watch: Dr Lance O'Sullivan unleashes passionate haka after invading anti-vax doco -'this is not a debate, this is a protest'
02:59
Dr Lance O’Sullivan blasts anti-vaccination gathering: 'Your presence here will cause babies to die'

Dr Lance O'Sullivan heavily criticised on social media after leaping on stage during anti-vax doco screening

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The Queen has told children injured in the Manchester bombing that the attack was "dreadful and wicked".

Children injured in Manchester bombing receive visit from the Queen

02:16
2
Hilary Barry and Jack Tame give their two cents to the screening of an anti-vaccination movie.

'If you think there's a link between the MMR vaccine and autism you are wrong and stupid' - Breakfast's Hilary tells it how it is

3

Live stream: Breakfast

01:47
4
As more photos are matched with the names of the 22 dead, it’s become how apparent young many of the victims are.

Doctor opens up about the 'remarkably hard' task of treating young victims of deadly Manchester suicide blast


00:29
5
Myer Bevan scored two goals in his side's 3-1 win over Honduras at the FIFA U20 World Cup in South Korea.

Watch: 'What a start!' Junior All Whites striker stings Honduras with a stunning goal in the opening minute

00:30
Trisha Cheel held another public screening of Vaxxed last night, days after Dr Lance O'Sullivan interrupted a Kaitaia screening.

Suggestion of compulsory vaccination is 'abhorrent' - anti-vax campaigner

Tricia Cheel is sticking to her guns, saying the suggestion made by Dr Lance O'Sullivan takes away people's freedom of choice.

01:43
Jason Smith, or MyislandhomeBDA as he’s better known as, unwittingly become part of the coverage team with just a camera and selfie tripod.

Meet the secretive America's Cup videographer with the knack for being in the right place at the right time

Jason Smith, or MyislandhomeBDA, became part of the coverage team with a camera and selfie tripod.

03:33
Kiwi Melanie Cheung met Pope Francis at the Vatican and showed him how to hongi.

Hongi-ing the Holy Father: The Kiwi who taught Pope Francis the traditional Maori greeting

Dr Melanie Cheung - a researcher from Auckland University - was invited to an event in Rome, but wasn't expecting to meet Francis.

00:29
Under the right conditions today the aerospace company launched the rocket on the Mahia Peninsula.

Raw: Close-up view of Rocket Lab's successful rocket launch in Hawke’s Bay

Under the right conditions today the aerospace company launched the rocket on the Mahia Peninsula.

01:06
Manchester bombing attack victims include mothers, children, teenagers and a heroic aunt.

'RIP my darling' - Manchester terror attack victims remembered including an aunt, parents, children, teens and an off-duty cop

These victims left behind unfulfilled dreams and broken hearts. We pay a small tribute to them here.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ