Sugar native

Seven Sharp

01:52
1
There are multiple theories as to exactly what the creature is.

Mystery fish found near Wellington has marine experts stumped

04:55
2
One woman's sugar realisation turned out to be the greatest discovery of her life.

Kiwi woman sheds the kilos after embarking on a life of less sugar - 'Fat doesn't make you fat, sugar makes you fat'

00:15
3
One lucky man at Eden Park secured a stunning catch during the Black Caps T20 match against Australia.

NZ fan's priceless reaction after securing $50k Catch a Million screamer

02:24
4
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Kiwis enjoying calm before the storm as ex-cyclone Gita set to hit next week

00:41
5
Toni Street says she's pleased to see the organisation that supports mums under stress doing a push around diagnosing post natal depression.

Broadcaster Toni Street announces she'll be a mum for a third time - this time through surrogacy

02:10
The city's signature architecture style came about as the city rebuilt after the 1931 earthquake.

Napier's Art Deco Festival celebrates 30 years

Napier's Art Deco Festival celebrates 30 years

01:52
It will close operations by the end of the year.

Avon closes down in New Zealand after 40 years

Avon closes down in New Zealand after 40 years

02:09
Concern has been rising over the popularity of Bitcoin.

It could be a decade before cyrptocurrencies are a safe investment, experts warn

It could be a decade before cyrptocurrencies are a safe investment, experts warn

02:30
It comes as Nikolas Jacob Cruz, 19, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Watch: 'President Trump, please do something' – mother of school girl gunned down by Florida shooter pleads for action

"You can stop the guns from getting into these children's hands," a devastated Lori Alhadeff told Trump, via CNN.

00:41
Toni Street says she's pleased to see the organisation that supports mums under stress doing a push around diagnosing post natal depression.

Broadcaster Toni Street announces she'll be a mum for a third time - this time through surrogacy

Street's battle with the auto-immune condition Churg-Strauss syndrome has meant she can't carry another baby herself.



 
