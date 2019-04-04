Sudden death of man in Ōtaki being treated as homicide

Police are treating the sudden death of a man on the Kapiti Coast as a homicide.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to an address on Mill Road, Otaki at around 7.40pm yesterday after reports of a man in his 50s who had suffered injuries.

Police say the man was given medical assistance, but died at the scene.

He has not yet been identified and police are now treating his death as a homicide, officials confirmed this afternoon.

A scene guard is in place at the property while police continue their investigation.

Work will continue today to formally identify the man and to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, police say.