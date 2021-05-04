TODAY |

Sudden death at Christchurch address treated as unexplained

Source:  1 NEWS

A sudden death at a Christchurch address is being treated as unexplained. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police say the death at a Barnett Ave address is currently being treated as unexplained. Source: 1 NEWS

Inquiries are underway after police were called to Barnett Ave, Sydenham, about 2.50pm today.

Police still have a presence at the address, after receiving a report of a sudden death. 

It is believed the address in question is a social housing unit. 

Footage taken by 1 NEWS appears to show a body under a white sheet in a nearby park. 

Police officers in white boiler suits are at the scene.

The sudden death comes about a fortnight after Kenneth Daniel Hawkins, 50, was found seriously injured at Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust on Brougham St in Sydenham and later died.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder on April 25.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Concerns for safety of 4-year-old boy missing from Tolaga Bay area
2
Five wealthy foreign investors granted residency despite borders being shut
3
Silver Ferns great Margaret Forsyth dies aged 59
4
Billie Eilish promotes body positivity with new look on cover of British Vogue
5
ASB begins paying out $8.1m to more than 73,000 customers for loans breach
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Kiwi administrator of online global child abuse groups sentenced to jail in Dunedin

ASB begins paying out $8.1m to more than 73,000 customers for loans breach

Five wealthy foreign investors granted residency despite borders being shut
02:27

MPI investigating greyhound trainer whose dog tested positive for meth