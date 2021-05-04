Sudden death at Christchurch address treated as unexplained

A sudden death at a Christchurch address is being treated as unexplained.
Inquiries are underway after police were called to Barnett Ave, Sydenham, about 2.50pm today.
Police still have a presence at the address, after receiving a report of a sudden death.
It is believed the address in question is a social housing unit.
Footage taken by 1 NEWS appears to show a body under a white sheet in a nearby park.
Police officers in white boiler suits are at the scene.
The sudden death comes about a fortnight after Kenneth Daniel Hawkins, 50, was found seriously injured at Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust on Brougham St in Sydenham and later died.
A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder on April 25.