'It sucks' – travellers stranded in Wellington after wild weather disrupts flights

The sky is clear and winds in the capital are dying down, but many fliers still face lengthy wait times to get to their final destination.

Twelve flights were cancelled this morning, including four international flights in and out of Australia.

One group heading to Melbourne told 1 NEWS they arrived at the airport at 3am for a 6am flight, but the severe weather caused it to be cancelled.

"So now we have to wait until 11am to get to Christchurch, wait two hours and then onto Melbourne. It sucks."

Some people were unable to get on a rescheduled flight today and will have to wait until tomorrow morning to cross the Tasman.

Despite the weather disruptions, there were several domestic flights that managed to touch down in the capital this morning.

One passenger says they were greeted with some extra turbulence.

"We got in at eight o'clock this morning, so it was a bit bumpy coming in about a couple of hundred metres from the runway but then we got down and it wasn't too bad after all."