'Such a loving heart and welcoming arms' - Woman killed by falling tree in Rotorua during storm mourned

A woman killed by a falling tree in Rotorua during Friday's storm has been mourned by friends and members of her church.

Trish Butterworth was killed when a large oak tree fell on her car on Arawa Street as a strong storm battered the North Island. The coroner is investigating her death.

"Trish stands out because she is very tall (6ft3) and has such a loving heart and welcoming arms... She will be so missed by so many of us," a friend posted to Rotorua Elim Church's Facebook page.

A church service would be held early in the week followed by burial in Te Puke.

The 150-year-old tree which killed Mrs Butterworth was known as Spencer's Oak, after the reverend who planted it.

Concerns had been raised about the safety of the tree before Friday's tragedy, according to reports.

A February 2017 report found no major problems with it but about three months ago bracing was replaced and some branches were trimmed, Rotorua Lakes Council acting chief executive Craig Tiriana told media.