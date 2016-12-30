 

'This is such a disgrace' - Wanaka locals outraged as partygoers converge on island starting fire and leaving a 'bloody mess'

Kate Nicol-Williams 

1 NEWS Reporter

Wanaka locals have vented their frustration on online after a fire broke out on an island on Lake Wanaka and rubbish was left there after hundreds of partygoers converged on the location yesterday.

A fire large party on the island came to the attention of police when a fire broke out yesterday.
Source: Brett Nichol – Facebook

According to the Wanaka Volunteer Fire Brigade smoke was seen rising from Ruby Island after a party-goer dropped a cigarette which had set a log on fire.

About 400 party-goers, in their twenties, were having a party on the island after rowing out in rubber rafts as part of an annual raft-race.

"Enough wind could have taken the whole island out, like it did in 1992," said Deputy Chief Fire Officer Garth Campbell.

A 1992 fire devastated the island in about 30 minutes and was believed to have been caused by a gas barbeque, he said.

The actions of a group (of party goers) who put yesterday's fire out with chilly bins and relayed water to the site were "helpful as anything," he said.

Mr Campbell travelled with the harbour master to the scene on a jet ski to assess the situation. On arrival, he found the fire had been put out.

"They got their backsides into gear, they weren't raucous," he said of the group.

The unofficial event was organised on Facebook and had been running for about six years, according to the Wanaka Fire Brigade.

Participants have to row to the island and drink a beer to complete the challenge, Mr Campbell said.

The harbour master towed some intoxicated people back to the shore, he said.

Mr Campbell said three boats with sober drivers were on standby at the island and the event is generally very organised.

Wanaka local Eddie Spearing took to the Upper Clutha Community Facebook page today asking for police to hold the event organisers to account for leaving the area in a "bloody mess".

"There were deflated blow-up dinghies and rubbish and broken paddles littered down Ruby Island Road," he wrote.

"Rubbish on the beach for quite some distance… When we approached the island I picked out bottles and cans alongside the jetty.

"I certainly hope they are held to account and the police get fully into them.

"More bottles on the beach on the island. In short, the place is a bloody mess."

Other locals posted responses backing up Mr Spearing comments.

Aleisha Murphy wrote: "I'm all for enjoying summer but this is such a disgrace ... someone needs to be held accountable for their actions.

Sue Cross wrote: "Tell them to leave town, we don't need idiots spoiling if for others".

Julie Anne Kaye wrote: "What total wankers. I hate this time of year. They come into our town and wreck it".

Kate Nicol-Williams

