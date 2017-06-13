'It is such a beautiful piece of work' - mystery painting belonging to famous UK scientist found in Antarctic hut

A 118-year-old painting by a celebrated South Pole explorer has been discovered in a historic Antarctic hut hidden among penguin poo and mould.

Dr Edward Wilson, who died with Captain Robert Scott and three others in 1912 as they battled to return from their trip to South Pole, painted the water colour of a small bird.

How the painting came to be in the hut used by Scott's 1911 expedition at Cape Adare is a mystery, the Antarctic Heritage Trust, which manages the building says.

Antarctic Heritage Trust Paper Conservator Josefin Bergmark-Jimenez was cleaning a paper portfolio collected from one of two historic huts when she found the painting.

"I opened it and there was this gorgeous painting ... I got such a fright that I jumped and shut the portfolio again," she said.

"I then took the painting out and couldn’t stop looking at it - the colours, the vibrancy, it is such a beautiful piece of work.