TODAY |

'Subtle but beautiful' Aurora Australis graces Otago sky for Waitangi weekend

Source:  1 NEWS

Stunning photographs have captured the "subtle but beautiful" Southern Lights across Otago this Waitangi weekend.

The Aurora Australis. Source: Otago Museum / Ian Griffin

The Southern Lights, also known as Aurora Australis, are a fairly common sight for photographers in the south, with small geomagnetic storms happening quite frequently.

Images of the "subtle but beautiful Waitangi weekend display" were shot from Smails Beach early this morning by Otago Museum director Ian Griffin using a five-second exposure time.

Griffin said on Twitter that a "green glow" began to appear in the sky from 10.20pm yesterday.

The Aurora Australis at around 10.20pm across Otago last night. Source: Otago Museum / Ian Griffin

"By 22:58 the sky was starting to get rather interesting, and aforementioned heart of this aged reporter started to beat even faster. I may even have shouted 'Yeah!' Or perhaps even 'yee haw,'" he said.

New Zealand
Environment
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Government offers lump payment for self-isolating employees awaiting Covid-19 test results
2
At least 140 feared dead after glacier snaps, triggering landslide in India's Himalayas
3
Police investigating sudden death of man found dead in Auckland creek
4
'Just as easy as petrol' - Electric car driver cruises to finish line in Bluff after record-setting journey
5
'Subtle but beautiful' Aurora Australis graces Otago sky for Waitangi weekend
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Auckland police ask public for help locating missing 14-year-old girl

Sharp rise in smoking linked to loneliness in lockdown
03:17

Pacific healthcare provider in Ōtara reshaping services amid Covid-19 pandemic
01:58

Wool industry on life support as earnings barely cover cost of shearing