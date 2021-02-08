'Subtle but beautiful' Aurora Australis graces Otago sky for Waitangi weekend

Stunning photographs have captured the "subtle but beautiful" Southern Lights across Otago this Waitangi weekend.

The Aurora Australis. Source: Otago Museum / Ian Griffin

The Southern Lights, also known as Aurora Australis, are a fairly common sight for photographers in the south, with small geomagnetic storms happening quite frequently.

Images of the "subtle but beautiful Waitangi weekend display" were shot from Smails Beach early this morning by Otago Museum director Ian Griffin using a five-second exposure time.

Griffin said on Twitter that a "green glow" began to appear in the sky from 10.20pm yesterday.

The Aurora Australis at around 10.20pm across Otago last night. Source: Otago Museum / Ian Griffin