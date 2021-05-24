Substantial gravel spill closes lanes on Auckland's North Western Motorway

A substantial gravel spill has closed lanes on Auckland's North Western Motorway during rush hour today.

Gravel spill closes lane on Auckland's North Western Motorway. Source: NZTA

According to the NZ Transport Agency, the incident happened on SH16 northbound between Te Atatu Rd and Lincoln Rd.

"Contractors will need to close one or two northbound lanes after Te Atatu Rd to clear this gravel spillage, which is quite substantial.

"Avoid this route if possible or allow extra time for delays through the area," NZTA warns.