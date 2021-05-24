TODAY |

Substantial gravel spill closes lanes on Auckland's North Western Motorway

Source:  1 NEWS

A substantial gravel spill has closed lanes on Auckland's North Western Motorway during rush hour today.

Gravel spill closes lane on Auckland's North Western Motorway. Source: NZTA

According to the NZ Transport Agency, the incident happened on SH16 northbound between Te Atatu Rd and Lincoln Rd.

"Contractors will need to close one or two northbound lanes after Te Atatu Rd to clear this gravel spillage, which is quite substantial.

"Avoid this route if possible or allow extra time for delays through the area," NZTA warns.


New Zealand
Auckland
Accidents
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:26
Christchurch toddler trending worldwide for expletive reaction to goat spotted in suburban backyard
2
Fair Go: Can a shop make you hand back something you bought if they undercharged you?
3
NIWA reveals best places to view NZ's first 'super blood moon' in 39 years tomorrow
4
How a pervert who planted hidden cameras in Auckland gym changing room became CEO of a crown entity
5
'Extreme measure' - Large jump in people withdrawing KiwiSaver funds to survive
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man dies from septic shock after radiologist misses 'significant finding' in scan

Dame Cindy Kiro named as New Zealand's next Governor-General

00:20

Police appealing for information after man fatally shot in Auckland's Ōtāhuhu

Full video: Jacinda Ardern to reveal who will be New Zealand’s next Governor-General