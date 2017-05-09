'Substantial fog conditions' cause flight headaches for South Island airports

Fog in Christchurch and Dunedin has affected some flights in the South Island, as the fog looks set to linger into the afternoon.

Flights from and between Christchurch and Dunedin to Auckland, Wellington and Blenheim have been delayed and cancelled due to 'substantial fog conditions' today.

A spokeswoman from Christchurch Airport said smaller flights were unable to navigate the fog, but not all flights were disrupted, and a Singapore Airlines flight successfully departed.