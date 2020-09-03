'Substantial damage' after large fire rips through car storage facility near Auckland Airport

A large fire has ripped through a Tourism Holdings car storage facility in South Auckland this morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Richard Pearse Drive in Mangere, near Auckland Airport around 5am today.
The fire was contained after 7am.
Multiple Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews were at the scene fighting the blaze.
A FENZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS the fire was 100 metres by 80 metres in size.
In a statment Tourism Holdings said: "All thl staff are safe and there were no crew on site at the time of the fire."
"At this stage, it appears that there is damage to approximately 10 motor homes, but there has been substantial damage to the building that houses the office and workshop."
FENZ says there is a light smoke haze in the area. They say its considered low risk but are asking people to close their windows if they're in the path of the smoke or are experiencing any irritation.