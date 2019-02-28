Sub-contractors told to leave Wellington development after Arrow goes into voluntary administration

Workers have been securing their tools as construction company Arrow International was placed into voluntary administration due to cash-flow issues.

“This is not the outcome we wanted or expected, but in light of a recent adjudicator’s decision, we had no choice but to take this course of action,” the company said in a statement.

Smith Crane and Construction has told workers at a Dixon Street development in Wellington to pack their gear and leave, 1 NEWS was told.

Workers say rumours have been flying around all week about the business going under due to financial issues.

Mike Cole director of Vicinity, who had a contract with Arrow for the Dixon St apartments, says Arrow International is going through a ‘very difficult time’ but says Vicinity are working very hard to secure their sub-contractors’ interests.



He says Vicinity put in place a contingency plan after being made aware Arrow International was experiencing these ‘issues.’

One of the workers, Christopher Thompson told 1 NEWS, “We don’t want another situation like Mainzeal where the gear gets locked up.”

He said the construction industry is going through a hard time, particularly in Wellington.

“Bit sad, all the work is heading north.”

There were no cracks showing from Arrow over the last four months that he’d worked with them and claims they were good employers.

Arrow International says “we were greatly surprised by the adjudication in favour of another contractor in a disputed Auckland project, and the financial obligation attached to the decision left Arrow with insufficient cashflow to meet its day-to-day operating costs.”

The company hopes working with voluntary administrators will allow it to minimise disruption.

“We have managed the tough trading conditions which have stressed the entire sector, but this unexpected result has affected solvency to the point that we could not sustain trading as we have been.”

Hawke’s Bay Airport is not commenting on what impact the Arrow news will have on the airport’s expansion project.

In December 2017 Arrow international was named the main contractor for the $20 million project, which includes the new arrivals hall which opened in January.



Arrow International founders Ron Anderson and Bob Foster, released a statement saying the construction industry has become challenging.