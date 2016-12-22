'A stupid attempt at smuggling' - woman refused entry to NZ after hiding cat in handbag

A Canadian woman has been sent home after trying to smuggle a cat into the country in her handbag.

Cat refused entry to NZ with Canadian owner Source: MPI

She admitted carrying her furry friend after refusing to allow MPI staff at Auckland Airport to do biosecurity checks on her bag yesterday.

She was denied entry into the country and sent home - with her cat - on the next available flight.

"We believe this was a deliberate and very stupid attempt at smuggling," MPI's Craig Hughes said.

"There are strict biosecurity rules in place to stop imported cats and dogs from introducing pests and diseases into New Zealand. The passenger clearly decided those rules didn’t apply to her."