Stunning ocean koru captured above Kaikoura, as roadwork sediment creates gigantic seaswirl

Air Chathams passengers travelling from Wellington to Invercargill had quite a treat yesterday, getting a glimpse of something a little different while flying over earthquake hit Kaikoura.

A large swirl was captured, caused by the sediment from the SH1 roadworks in Kaikoura. Source: Supplied

A koru-like swirl in the ocean could be seen, believed to have been caused by sediment from the State Highway 1 repairs mixing in with the water.

The picture shows the size of the swirl in relation to the snow topped mountain range in the background.

It was taken from 22,000ft from a Convair 580.

"You don't see something like that everyday," Air Chathams captain Dion Williams said.

He said he could tell it was caused by the sediment as vehicles and flashing lights were visible on land from where the swirl originated.