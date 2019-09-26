TODAY |

Stunning images from around the country after wild weather hit New Zealand overnight

Roads are closed, trees and power lines are down and trampolines have been tossed around as wild weather hit parts of New Zealand overnight.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews were called to eight weather-related incidents between Wellsford and Hamilton, a spokesperson told 1 NEWS. 

Some South Island roads are closed after receiving a blanket of early spring snow. Source: Breakfast

Meanwhile, many roads are closed as snow and hail hit the South Island this morning.

Snow covers a field and mountains in Springfield, in Canterbury's Selwyn District. Source: Supplied / Amber Gillies

State Highway 94 from Te Anau to Milford, State Highway 87 from Outram to Kyeburn, and State Highway 1 to Waitati are closed.

Properties covered in snow in Springfield, in Canterbury's Selwyn District. Source: Supplied / Amber Gillies

Road snowfall warnings are in place for Desert Road (SH1), Lewis Pass (State Highway 7), Arthur's Pass (State Highway 73), Milford Road (State Highway 94), and the Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1).

Snow in Springfield, in Canterbury's Selwyn District. Source: Supplied / Amber Gillies

Viewers of TVNZ1’s Breakfast shared some of their footage with the programme. Source: Breakfast
