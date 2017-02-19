Stunning 'breaking waves' clouds cause a stir in Palmerston North

A rare cloud formation near Palmerston North has caused jaws to drop in the region.

Kelvin-Helmholtz Waves in Palmerston North (Helen Hardy)

1 NEWS weather presenter Dan Corbett said the formations were called Kelvin-Helmholtz Waves, but were commonly dubbed as being like "waves crashing at the beach".

Helen Hardy sent 1 NEWS a photo of the formation, taken from her daughter's bedroom.

They were caused by strong winds in a stable environment with warmer air just above the clouds.

The layer of strong winds at the upper portion of the cloud moves faster than the layer below and thus allows the cloud to break just like waves breaking at the beach.

The upper layer of cloud is also drier than below which helps evaporate the edges of the cloud quickly.