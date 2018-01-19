 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Study finds need to provide 'holistic and connected' transgender support services

share

Source:

NZN

More transgender Kiwis are seeking help from Wellington medical services, a study published in the New Zealand Medical Journal has found.

Close-up of people communicating while sitting in circle and gesturing.

Source: istock.com

The paper is one of the first to look at how many Kiwis identify as transgender, and found 438 people had visited a Wellington clinic specialising in gender reassignment therapy between 1990 and 2016.

There had been a particular increase in recent years with 92 people making at least one visit in 2016, compared to 11 people in 2009.

This included 51 people requesting therapy to transition from male-to-female and 41 requesting female-to-male therapy in 2016 and a rise in young people visiting the clinic
The study's authors said the findings were important because, while overseas clinics had noted a marked increase in the number of people requesting gender reassignment therapy, little data had been compiled in New Zealand.

It showed the need for different medical fields and social groups to provide "holistic" and connected support services for transgender people, particularly those who are young, the authors said.

They said numerous other studies had found "transgender youth have a higher prevalence of behavioural and emotional problems, including anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide, than is expected in the general population".

The study comes as Stats NZ recently decided to leave out questions about gender and sexuality from the 2018 census.

Statistics Minister James Shaw on Monday said the department had tested adding the questions in 2016 and 2017 but found the results were not statistically reliable because people "spoil the result by putting in silly answers".

"You see in the questions on religion, for example, something like 51,000 people put down that they followed the Jedi religion," he told The AM Show.

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Heavy rain pelts parts of upper North Island


01:30
2
Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

'It's very nasty' - Kiwis share experiences and rally behind teen in hospital with toxic shock syndrome

3
New Zealand currency fifty dollar note money

NZ dollar steadies after sharp fall

4
Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro receives treatment from trainer during his second round match against Russia's Karen Khachanov at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Players criticise sweltering conditions at Australian Open as temp hovers at 40 degrees

5
Jump NZ trampoline park.

Trampoline injuries jump after parks open in Canterbury

02:24
It comes in the wake of the Kaikoura earthquake and the Port Hills fire.

New agency could control national emergencies after Civil Defence criticised

A new report recommends change following mistakes made during the Kaikoura earthquake and Port Hills fire.


00:27
They're against council bylaws but the slabs proved useful in Lower Hutt today.

Car crashes into concrete blocks outside home just weeks after the barricade put in place

While the DIY safety measure is against Hutt City Council bylaws, it proved helpful in shielding the Ansell's house.

02:28
The blaze took hold behind the Central Otago resort town at the start of this month.

Exclusive: Cause of massive Wanaka scrub fire that consumed 200 hectares of hill country finally revealed

It comes after a two week long investigation by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

02:07
Cash-strapped residents of the Hawke's Bay town are keen to take up the volunteer dentists' services.

The cost of dental care in New Zealand: Jim Anderton's 'unfinished project'

Free oral care, wider fluoridation, and introducing subsidies are just some proposals from across the political spectrum.

02:14
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for Canterbury area

The MetService had said the thunderstorms bore the risk of producing tornadoes before the warning was lifted.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 