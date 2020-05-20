Study finds Kiwi teens were put off by graphic scene in young adult drama 13 Reasons Why

Warning: This article discusses suicide.
Controversial teen drama 13 Reasons Why left New Zealand's teenagers confused about its message and shocked by an "excessive" graphic death scene, new research has found.
The Netflix show was released in 2017 to controversy and criticism, with concerns on how the show portrayed mental health, depression and suicide.
It follows fictional teenager Hannah Baker, who leaves a set of 13 tapes to her classmates where she shares the 13 reasons why she took her own life.
The World Health Organization criticised the show's graphic depiction of suicide as ignoring its suicide prevention media guidelines.
New research by the University of Otago found New Zealand's teenagers were left shocked and disturbed by the show's inclusion of the scene.
"They questioned why the show's creators had included such graphic content, if they wanted teenagers to watch it," lead researcher Dr Sarah McKenzie says.
"They described the scene as 'shocking', 'upsetting', 'raw' and 'confronting' - and most struggled to watch it."
After years of criticism, Netflix removed the scene in question last year.
While Netflix has defended the show as "engaging content" wanting to portray "the ugly, painful reality of suicide", Kiwi teens weren't quite so optimistic about its impacts.
"Some believed the show was never intended to be factually correct, rather, they emphasised that it was intended to be an 'over-dramatic', 'fictional' and 'exciting' TV show designed to capture a young audience," Dr McKenzie says.
"Most believed 13 Reasons Why gave jumbled messages about suicide awareness.
"However, for some, the show had a positive influence, by encouraging them to think about the impact that suicide had on others."
Dr McKenzie says talking about suicide in the right way can be beneficial, and those involved in suicide prevention should do more to encourage, support and provide guidance for such discussions between caregivers and young people.
It's believed this research is the first to have asked young people their views and understanding of the show's suicide theme, Otago University says.
The research spoke to 25 New Zealanders between 13 and 18 years old.
For help and advice please contact the following:
- Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor
- Lifeline – Free call 0800 LIFELINE (543 354), or free text HELP (4357)
- Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
- Samaritans – 0800 726 666
- Healthline – 0800 611 116
- Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz
- The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626
- SPARX.org.nz – Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed
- OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity