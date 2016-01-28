Students suspended from Christchurch Boys' High after taking up-skirt photo of female teacher

Two Christchurch high school students have been suspended after taking inappropriate photos of teachers - including up a female teacher's skirt - and sharing them with mates, NZME reports.

Police were called to Christchurch Boys' High School after the recent incidents, which also saw a student post a video of a teacher to a porn website.

The school's headmaster Nic Hill confirmed to NZME that there had been more than one incident of undesirable behaviour with cellphones.