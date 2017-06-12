Students to spread wings on trip of a lifetime, leaving Dunedin for Canada for moth presentation

Students from a Dunedin Maori primary school are heading on a trip of a lifetime to Canada to talk about moths.

Four children from Te Kura Kaupapa Maori School will be presenting to the World Indigenous People's Conference on education.

The collaborative ahi pepe project is forming a base of data to see if moth populations are reflecting those overseas, which are in decline.

Along the way, scientist Barbara Anderson noticed a glaring lack of science resources in te reo.

The international science community has taken note, with the students picked out of thousands of applications to present at the World Indigenous People's Conference.

The school are selling badges, hosting a moth themed art auction and have set up a Givealittle page to raise funds for the trip.