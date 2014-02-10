Students should learn CPR says coroner after rugby practice assault death

An Auckland coroner investigating the death of teenager Stephen Dudley has recommended students at his school learn how to perform CPR and use defibrillators.

Stephen Dudley. Source: 1 NEWS

Fifteen-year-old Stephen died in June 2013 after rugby practice when he was assaulted by two youths.

He collapsed unresponsive, after being punched in the neck, but didn’t receive any CPR for seven-and-a-half minutes because none of the other students at the field knew what to do.

Coroner Gordon Matenga today ruled the official cause of death as cardiac arrhythmia caused by stress associated with a physical assault.

In such cases the commencement of CPR is crucial in terms of survivability, Mr Matenga said.

There was a further wait for a defibrillator until an ambulance arrived.

Mr Matenga also asked the Ministry of Education to come up with guidelines around the use and training of defibrillators for all schools.

The two youths who assaulted Stephen were discharged without conviction and given permanent name suppression.

The name of the west Auckland school involved also can't be named.