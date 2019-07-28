TODAY |

Students set to join climate change activist Ollie Langridge on his 100th day protesting outside Parliament

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Climate Change
Education
Politics
Wellington

Hundreds of school students are set to join climate change activist Ollie Langridge in his 100th day of sitting outside New Zealand's Parliament next Friday.

Mr Langridge is demanding the Government declare a climate change emergency and won't leave until it does.

On July 28 the father of five became the longest running protestor outside Parliament, clocking up 74 days.

School Strike 4 Climate NZ said in a statement today its demanding the Government acknowledge the magnitude of the climate crisis by declaring a nationwide climate emergency.

"The group wants to show Ollie support, aroha, and respect for his vigil, and they are inviting everyone to do so with them on his 100th day," the statement said.

Hundreds of school strikers are expected to stand in solidarity on Parliament lawn, as well as other students throughout the planning events in their own communities on the same day.

"We are standing with Ollie to show that we are a united force of people all fighting for our planet, our homes, our futures," Sophie Handford, coordinator SS4C NZ, said.

"The science could not be clearer: we are on the brink of irreversible, catastrophic change. We need to call Climate Change what it is: a crisis, an emergency.

Your playlist will load after this ad

School Strike 4 Climate Change organisers Sophie Handford and Raven Maeder joined Breakfast this morning to discuss the impact of climate change on their generation. Source: Breakfast

"Declaring a Climate Emergency will set the narrative for the urgent action that is needed to respond to climate change. The threshold of 1.5 degrees warming means crossing a point of no return for our Earth. We simply cannot afford to continue with business as usual."

Tony Huang, also of SS4C NZ, said "It is an emergency, and those making our country’s decisions need to act like it".

Mr Langridge's 100th day is just five weeks out from the Intergenerational Strike for Climate being organised by SS4C NZ on September 27 where thousands of students will come together again to demand climate justice, with unions, parents, teachers, workers and grandparents standing united too.

"Climate change will affect us all, and for many it already is, as is the case for Pasifika peoples, so on September 27th, we will show that we are an undivided force of New Zealanders, demanding climate justice to protect our collective home, before it is too late," Sophie said.

In the lead up to September 27th’s Strike 4 Climate, SS4C NZ will be launching a campaign to ask why people will be taking climate action. "What’s Your Why?" will ask New Zealanders why they are standing up for climate justice. They are asking people from throughout New Zealand to tell them their stories and their reason for demanding action. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ollie Langridge is demanding the Government declare a climate change emergency. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Climate Change
Education
Politics
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:23
The Ural Airlines A321 was carrying 226 passengers and a crew of seven as it took off from Moscow's Zhukovsky Airport.
Pilot hailed a hero after safely crash landing passenger jet in cornfield
2
This undated photo released by The Lucie Blackman Trust/Family shows Nora Anne Quoirin.
London teen lost at Malaysian resort died from ulcer bleed, autopsy rules
3
They owe more than $18 million in unpaid rates, but a lawyer says the system is flawed.
'We only survive on this land' - Māori landowners fight back after council claims they own $18m in rates
4
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 10: Patrick Tuipulotu of the All Blacks is dejected after the loss during the 2019 Bledisloe Cup test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Qantas Wallabies at Optus Stadium, August 10 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Carson \ Photosport NZ)
Aussie media tear into 'panicked' All Blacks after Steve Hansen drops big guns for Bledisloe decider
5
Alan Jones blasts 'clown' Ardern over climate, urges Aussie PM to 'shove a sock down her throat'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Christine Stevenson says the letter should not have been able to be sent.

White supremacist sent letter containing extremist views from Christchurch Men's Prison, Corrections confirms
03:20

Search continues for Southland man after police vehicle, loaded Glock pistols stolen
02:02
Which New Zealand city has the most dangerous wind? Seven Sharp investigates.

ACC forks out millions for wind-related injuries

03:31

'We are literally on the same page' - award winning Kiwi children's author and illustrator become an item