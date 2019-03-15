TODAY |

Students who organised school climate action planning nationwide general strike

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Environment

By Leith Huffadine of rnz.co.nz

Students who organised the school climate strikes are planning even larger collective action that they hope to involve the wider population in.

Globally, groups are getting ready for "Earth Strike" - a general strike of the population demanding for immediate climate action from governments and corporations - in September.

A general strike involves the majority of workers from a city, region or country taking industrial action.

In New Zealand, School Strike 4 Climate is leading preparations.

Sophie Handford from School Strike 4 Climate said: "Climate change affects will not just affect young people, it affects us all.

"To recognise the significant threat it poses to all our futures, livelihoods and very existence we are calling on all New Zealanders to join us and stand in solidarity on 27th September for urgent action on the climate crisis."

The two school strikes for climate - in March and May - attracted about 17,000 people according to Ms Handford, and gathered national attention.

"We will be encouraging students to bring their parents along and for the general population to get involved as climate change is an issue which puts our collective future at risk.

"It's not just the work-force we're encouraging to join us, it's retired people, parents, grandparents, community members. This issue concerns all of us and our home."

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Around 500 people had trickled in to Aotea Square ahead of the march this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS

    School Strike 4 Climate was in contact with other groups to ensure the strike had the biggest impact possible, she said.

    Climate action group 350 Aotearoa said it had been liaising with School Strike 4 Climate as it wanted to support the September strikes.

    During the week of the strike a range of environmental action is planned.

    "Because there is also an International strike on September 20th, communities across New Zealand will be organising actions throughout the week, leading up to Friday September 27th," Ms Handford said.

    "We are leaving it open to different towns to work out what's going to be best for them. Some may decide to hold a tree planting event one day, do an in school event one day, a beach clean-up afters school the next."

    Communities across the country would strike in their area, Ms Handford said.

    "We have around 40 regional organisers and we are expecting this number to grow, as it [did] leading up to the climate strikes on both 15th March and 24th May."

    School Strike 4 Climate planned to release more information about the strike soon.

    School Strike 4 Climate's goals:

    We demand that the government acknowledges the magnitude of the climate crisis by declaring a climate emergency. This move will set the narrative for the urgent pace at which we need to act on climate change, but must uphold our democratic systems and obligations under Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

    We demand that all parties in Parliament support passing an ambitious Zero Carbon Act into law that puts in place a legally enforceable plan to get to zero carbon by 2040.

    End fossil fuels - we demand that the government ceases all new exploration and extraction of fossil fuels. This includes not granting any extensions of existing permits. This must be paired with government's investment in renewable energy production and sustainable transport systems to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels.

    We demand that the government invests in building a renewable and regenerative economy now. This means immediate investment in retraining and the provision of alternative jobs in clean, sustainable industries that don't harm the ecosystems on which we depend for survival.

    This must be done through meaningful partnerships with communities, Tangata Whenua and youth to ensure a just transition and that no one is left behind.

    The capital kicked off a series of strikes across the nation today.
    Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Environment
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    08:11
    If Comanchero gang think they can take on Mongrel Mob in NZ 'they'll be in for a shock', ex-Aussie cop says
    2
    Andrew Fifita made sure to give Vatuvei a bit of stick after winning the Dancing with the Stars competition.
    'Is that that dancing guy?' Manu Vatuvei teased by former Mate Ma'a Tonga teammate Andrew Fifita
    3
    Concerns over 14-year-old girl missing from Whanganui
    4
    He said whether the drug is legalised is a conscience issue, as the 2020 referendum looms.
    'Prohibition doesn't work' - David Clark says he'll vote in favour of cannabis legalisation
    5
    Holdens get three years of free servicing from the dealership, but not so with Holden HSVs, Steve Rangihuna was told.
    Holden HSV owner feeling burned after dealer says he doesn’t actually own a Holden
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE

    Proposals released to change catch limits for 20 fish stocks around the country
    A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.

    Queenstown man charged with drink driving offence after crash left German tourist badly injured
    01:47
    Some of New Zealand’s most popular imports could be on the list.

    Suzuki defends the Swift after report proposed banning cars with poor safety ratings
    03:56

    Health Minister concedes DHBs are under pressure - 'I want to put more money in'