Students occupy Auckland Uni building, calling for vice chancellor's resignation over white supremacy on campus

Students have occupied Auckland University's ClockTower building, calling for Vice Chancellor Stuart McCutcheon's resignation over alleged white supremacy activity on campus.

The protest comes after posters and stickers promoting a recently-launched white nationalist group were spotted at the university earlier this week.

Vice Chancellor McCutcheon told the University's student magazine Craccum, the group's posters are "unfortunate", but are protected by free speech.

Auckland University students protests over white supremacy groups on campus. Source: 1 NEWS

Today, students took over the university's ClockTower building chanting for the resignation of the vice chancellor over the issue.

Video posted to Twitter of the protest shows a large banner that reads "No Tolerance for Intolerance" draped over railing on the second floor of the building.

One official says the university has a responsibility to allow free speech, even when “abhorrent”. Source: 1 NEWS

In April this year, Radio NZ reported that dozens of Auckland University students were becoming increasingly afraid of what they described as a growing white supremacist movement on campus.

They said after the Christchurch terrorist attack more students were expressing extreme views and white supremacist propaganda was being plastered on campus walls.

The students are calling for the resignation of Vice Chancellor Stuart McCutcheon. Source: Twitter/@CentralCommiTi
