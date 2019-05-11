Students gearing up for climate change strike later this month

Students around New Zealand are gearing up for another School Strike 4 Climate (SS4CNZ) at the end of this month.

On May 24 students involved won't attend school and will instead strike over what they say is inaction by those in power over climate change.

In a statement SS4CNZ says the main reason for the strike is to try and urge the Government to acknowledge the magnitude of what they say is a "climate crisis" by declaring a climate emergency.

It also wants all parties in Parliament to pass an ambitious Zero Carbon Act into law to get to zero carbon by 2040, 10 years earlier than what the Government has proposed.

SS4CNZ also want the Government to cease "all new exploration and extraction of fossil fuels".

Tony Huang, a co-convenor of SS4CNZ, says: "We're striking again on May 24th as we still don't feel that our planet and our future is secure. Until the youth of Aotearoa can feel that our futures will be safe from the devastating effects of climate change we will continue to strike."

"If we don’t make these changes now, it is us youth who will inherit the consequences of inaction. We must act now or we will be handing on an uninhabitable planet to our children and future generations," he says.

Strikes in the main centres on May 24

In Auckland, a strike and lie-in is being held in Aotea Square and Queen Street at 12pm.

In Wellington, students are gathering at Civic Square at 11am and then marching to Parliament at 12pm, where they will rally until 3pm.