Students disappointed as opening day of North Island ski fields closed down

The first official day on the North Island upper mountain ski fields has been shut down due to strong winds.

All skiers heading to Mount Ruapehu for the few runs that have remained open are being warned to dress warm for the wind and be careful with low visibility.

Many students have been left disappointed by the unsuccessful opening today, as there was a "Students Ride Free Day" planned to mark the start of the season.

Students still had the opportunity to access the areas that are open, or to come on the date the event’s been officially postponed to later in the month.

One comment on Facebook reads, "Yay thanks for post-poning and not cancelling guys!!!!!!".

A spokesperson from Mount Ruapehu ski fields told 1News "We hope to have both Whakapapa and Turoa open by school holidays. As always, this will only be as weather allows".

Whakapapa's lower mountain ski field known as the Rockgarden trail is one of the areas open today for the first time this season.

Whakapapa's beginner area Happy Valley is also accessible, after it officially opened almost a month ago.