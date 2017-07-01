 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Students disappointed as opening day of North Island ski fields closed down

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The first official day on the North Island upper mountain ski fields has been shut down due to strong winds.

Timelapse video of Happy Valley snowfield at Whakapapa showed worsening wind conditions that shut down most opening day runs.
Source: MtRuapehu.com

All skiers heading to Mount Ruapehu for the few runs that have remained open are being warned to dress warm for the wind and be careful with low visibility.

Many students have been left disappointed by the unsuccessful opening today, as there was a "Students Ride Free Day" planned to mark the start of the season.

Students still had the opportunity to access the areas that are open, or to come on the date the event’s been officially postponed to later in the month.

One comment on Facebook reads, "Yay thanks for post-poning and not cancelling guys!!!!!!".

A spokesperson from Mount Ruapehu ski fields told 1News "We hope to have both Whakapapa and Turoa open by school holidays. As always, this will only be as weather allows".

Whakapapa's lower mountain ski field known as the Rockgarden trail is one of the areas open today for the first time this season.

Whakapapa's beginner area Happy Valley is also accessible, after it officially opened almost a month ago.

Turoa's beginner ski field Alpine Meadow was open earlier but conditions have now forced it to close for the afternoon.

Related

1 NEWS

Pictures: Ski-field near Wanaka looks like winter wonderland after wild spring weather

00:19
One News reporter Sam Kelway captured the video while travelling on the road to the skifield today.

Video: Snow turns forest near Turoa ski field into picture postcard perfect scene

Man escapes avalanche near The Remarkables ski field
00:20
A fallen tree in Arrowtown brought activity to a grinding halt for around 20 minutes.

Remarkables ski field brought to a halt after fallen tree cuts power

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Queen B is taking home birth to a whole new level.

Beyonce and Jay Z's twins' names revealed

01:19
2
Romain Troublé, the new skipper of the boat, speaks about the significance of the vessel ‘Tara’ sailing into to Auckland Harbour.

Boat Sir Peter Blake killed on makes first return to Auckland harbour

02:15
3
Vunipola's father always thought Mako would be an All Black, but a crazy life journey been means he's now the man trying to take them down.

From childhood All Blacks dreams in Wellington to starting for the Lions at the Cake Tin: The unlikely story of Mako Vunipola

4
Newlywed Lionel Messi flashes a thumbs up as he and his bride Antonella Roccuzzo come out on to a red carpet to pose for photographers.

Football star Lionel Messi marries childhood sweetheart in Argentina hometown


00:29
5
In the middle of the night, an 11-year-old Alaskan boy had a terrifying encounter with a Black Bear.

'Mom, dad, there's a bear in my room' – bear crashes through boy's bedroom window

00:29
In the middle of the night, an 11-year-old Alaskan boy had a terrifying encounter with a Black Bear.

'Mom, dad, there's a bear in my room' – bear crashes through boy's bedroom window

In the middle of the night, an 11-year-old Alaskan boy had a terrifying encounter with a Black Bear.

00:31
A large contingent of media were jostling to get video and photos of President Trump with the President of South

'You guys are getting worse' – President Trump tells off press during photo op scuffle at White House

A large contingent of media were jostling to get video and photos of the two leaders.

Queen B is taking home birth to a whole new level.

Beyonce and Jay Z's twins' names revealed

The couple have reportedly trademarked the twins names.

00:14
Two people are in critical condition in hospital after the plane they were on crashed into a highway in California.

Video: The moment a small plane crashes into a US motorway and bursts into flames

Two people are in critical condition in hospital after the crash.

Back to Basics: How to organise a healthy lunch box for school

This week our columnist Lydia Harvey gives some helpful tips on tackling that daily task parents wish they could avoid - packing the school lunch box.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ