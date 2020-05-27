Students at AUT to get $113 rent rebate for accommodation not occupied due to Covid-19 lockdown

Students at the Auckland University of Technology will receive a further $113 rent rebate for the number of weeks they were away from their accommodation due to Covid-19.

Source: 1 NEWS

The university made the announcement today. It follows a utilities credit of $60 per week that had already been offered by AUT.

The additional amount was negotiated on behalf of students in recent weeks with Charta, which represents the owners of AUT’s largest accommodation facility.

AUT says the rent rebate will be put into the students’ accounts in the next two weeks.

The announcement comes after months of ongoing issues with students paying rent for empty rooms during lockdown, and communication bungles.

AUT sent an email to students at the end of March threatening to cut them off from student services if they didn't pay rent debt accrued during lockdown.

One AUT student told 1 NEWS she had moved home at the start of lockdown as she knew she had 48 hours to decide where she would live, and made the call in lieu of information from AUT.

AUT initially told 1 NEWS it knew nothing about the email, which it said was sent by property manager Campus Living Villages. The student accommodation buildings are not owned by AUT.

But Campus Living Villages denied that, and said it didn't have the authority to send such an email to students, and any emails the company did send to students is "under instruction from the university".