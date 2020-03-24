Students at Auckland's Marist College considered close contacts after three coronavirus cases confirmed

Students at Marist College for girls are considered close contacts, after it was confirmed that the central Auckland school has three new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Marist College in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Principal Raechelle Taulu said families from the school in Mt Albert need to assume that their daughter has been in contact with a teacher or student that has Covid-19.

“If your daughter tests positive for Covid-19 over the upcoming weeks, I ask that you, please let the school know,” Ms Taulu wrote in an email to parents.

“It is critical that families follow the Ministry of Health guidelines for isolation and testing. Testing facilities will not test patients who do not have present with symptoms.”