Students at Auckland school tested for Covid-19 after 21st party

Several students at an Auckland school are being tested for Covid-19 after coming into contact with a confirmed case over the weekend.

Pakuranga College principal Michael Williams. Source: RNZ Insight / John Gerritsen

Pakuranga College principal Michael Williams said a man who attended a 21st birthday party tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Mr Williams said he had told anyone he knew was at the party to self-isolate and get tested, which so far is around nine students.

"We've got ahead of the Ministry of Health and have been proactive in getting the testing done and getting the kids to isolate, but there will be a lot more young people who I don't know, who don't go to the school, possible don't go to school at all, or maybe other schools who could have been at the party."

"I'm hoping the Ministry of Health will identify all of them, or encourage them to isolate and get tested."

Mr Williams said he was aware last week that the man had been in contact with another confirmed case, as well as some Pakuranga College students, but that the advice at the time from the Ministry of Health was that the man's risk was low and that he didn't need to take any precautions.

"On Friday, we were looking at isolating our students because of that contact. We pulled back from that stick because of the Ministry of Health advice.

"In hindsight, their advice was exactly wrong. The young people should have been in isolation and they should have been tested."

Mr Williams said the man was a hero for getting tested on his own initiative.