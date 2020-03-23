TODAY |

Students at Auckland school tested for Covid-19 after 21st party

Source: 

Several students at an Auckland school are being tested for Covid-19 after coming into contact with a confirmed case over the weekend.

Pakuranga College principal Michael Williams. Source: RNZ Insight / John Gerritsen

Pakuranga College principal Michael Williams said a man who attended a 21st birthday party tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Mr Williams said he had told anyone he knew was at the party to self-isolate and get tested, which so far is around nine students.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The PM says we need to act now or risk further, dramatic increases in Covid-19 spread. Source: 1 NEWS

"We've got ahead of the Ministry of Health and have been proactive in getting the testing done and getting the kids to isolate, but there will be a lot more young people who I don't know, who don't go to the school, possible don't go to school at all, or maybe other schools who could have been at the party."

"I'm hoping the Ministry of Health will identify all of them, or encourage them to isolate and get tested."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says there are 36 new cases, bringing the total to 102. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Williams said he was aware last week that the man had been in contact with another confirmed case, as well as some Pakuranga College students, but that the advice at the time from the Ministry of Health was that the man's risk was low and that he didn't need to take any precautions.

"On Friday, we were looking at isolating our students because of that contact. We pulled back from that stick because of the Ministry of Health advice.

"In hindsight, their advice was exactly wrong. The young people should have been in isolation and they should have been tested."

read more
Schools in New Zealand to shut from tomorrow as coronavirus alert level raised

Mr Williams said the man was a hero for getting tested on his own initiative.

The Ministry of Health has been approached for comment.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
Auckland
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:50
NZ's coronavirus alert system to hit level four in 48 hours - 'Prepare as a nation to go into self-isolation'
2
Watch: Cheap shot on Kalyn Ponga sparks all-in brawl as NRL plays on
3
'We can beat the virus' - Kiwi expert 'overjoyed' with strict coronavirus lockdown measures
4
Coronavirus: New Zealand's alert levels
5
Full speech: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's address to the nation
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:40

'Be kind' - Jacinda Ardern urges people to support one another as coronavirus alert system level rises

02:02

Government looking at rent increase freeze to help during coronavirus lockdown

Full speech: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's address to the nation

Work 'urgently underway' as wage subsidy scheme jumps $4.2 billion amid coronavirus