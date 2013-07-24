Students and staff hit with pellets forces Rotorua high school into lockdown

Source:
A high school in Rotorua was in lockdown this afternoon after students and a staff member were hit by pellets.
Police car
Source: 1 NEWS
Western Heights High School posted to Facebook saying the situation is under control and students were set to be released at 2.45pm.
In a statement the school says four students and one staff member were hit by pellets on the school grounds during sports day.
Police say no one required medical attention after the incident and they say there is not believed to be any ongoing safety risk at this time.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news