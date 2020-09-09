Student at West Auckland primary school confirmed as having Covid-19

A student at Auckland's Henderson North School has been confirmed with Covid-19.

It comes after a student at the primary school was identified as a close contact of a previously confirmed case on Tuesday.

In a letter to parents, caregivers and staff yesterday, the Auckland Regional Public Health Service said the student had been in self-isolation and did not attend school while infectious.

"Auckland Regional Public Health Service has investigated and confirms that there are no close contacts," the letter said.

"Public health considers the risk to any other students or staff to be very low.

"The student and their family continue to self-isolate and their health and wellbeing is being monitored by public health."

The school remains open, however on Henderson North School's website a statement says: "We understand if you wish to keep your children at home but please be good enough to inform us."

The community has been asked to be vigilant for Covid-19 symptoms, including a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, fever, loss of smell or difficulty breathing.