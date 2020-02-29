TODAY |

Student Volunteer Army returns to Christchurch Red Zone for ‘Big Event’

Jordan Oppert , 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

More than 600 people from the University of Canterbury’s Student Volunteer Army have returned to Christchurch Red Zone today as part of their annual 'Big Event' event.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The event is a day where volunteers work alongside local community groups to develop key areas and projects. Source: 1 NEWS

Now in it’s fourth year, the event is a day where volunteers work alongside local community groups to develop key areas and projects.

Students volunteer at the annual Big Event in Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS

It’s the largest volunteer presence the army’s had in the red zone since the Canterbury Earthquakes, when the SVA was formed.

President, Isabella Fanselow, told 1 News the anniversary made this year’s event all the more rewarding.

Students volunteer at the annual Big Event in Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS

“To also have more than 600 students show up in the rain firs thing, gearing up to get out there, is just awesome and speaks a testament to the people who get involved with us,” she said.

It’s estimated the students completed 4,000 hours of volunteer work today.

New Zealand
Jordan Oppert
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
Chaos at Auckland supermarkets as shoppers stock up amid coronavirus fears
2
How does Lotto's $50 million must win draw actually work?
3
Breakfast presenter Hayley Holt breaks down in tears after powerful report on police mistreatment of Māori
4
Jacinda Ardern talks tough while standing next to Scott Morrison: 'Do not deport your people and your problems'
5
First case of coronavirus confirmed in New Zealand
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:07

Potential alternative to 1080 poison found by New Zealand researchers

Police seek witnesses after shooting in Auckland's Mount Roskill

'This is the worst'- Kiwi dairy farmers on the drought gripping the North Island

Man arrested following homicide near Manurewa