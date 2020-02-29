Student Volunteer Army returns to Christchurch Red Zone for ‘Big Event’

More than 600 people from the University of Canterbury’s Student Volunteer Army have returned to Christchurch Red Zone today as part of their annual 'Big Event' event.

Now in it’s fourth year, the event is a day where volunteers work alongside local community groups to develop key areas and projects.

Students volunteer at the annual Big Event in Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS

It’s the largest volunteer presence the army’s had in the red zone since the Canterbury Earthquakes, when the SVA was formed.

President, Isabella Fanselow, told 1 News the anniversary made this year’s event all the more rewarding.

“To also have more than 600 students show up in the rain firs thing, gearing up to get out there, is just awesome and speaks a testament to the people who get involved with us,” she said.